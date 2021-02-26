It’s a smash hit! Chinese return big-time to movie theaters

BEIJING (AP) — The thrills and chills of the big screen are back big-time in the world’s largest film market. With coronavirus well under control in China, moviegoers are heading to cinemas that are running at half capacity and require masks and registration with a tracking app. That’s smashing China’s box office records, setting a new high mark for ticket sales in February, with domestic productions far outpacing their Hollywood competitors. China overtook the U.S. as the world’s biggest market for movie ticket sales last year as the American box office took a massive hit from the pandemic. Chinese theaters were able to reopen by midyear and have seen steady audience growth since then.