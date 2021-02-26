N Macedonia: 6 ex-officials get prison terms for wiretaps

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A former interior minister, an ex-intelligence chief, and four other former officials from North Macedonia have been convicted for their roles in an unauthorized wiretapping operation that targeted some 20,000 people. The six were sentenced on Friday prison terms ranging from three to 15 years. The surveillance scandal broke in 2016 and helped topple the small Balkan country’s conservative. Among those targeted were opposition politicians, judges, and journalists. During the three-year trial, prosecutors identified the former intelligence service chief as the lead organizer of the eavesdropping operation. Also convicted Friday were two other former senior Interior Ministry officials and two former police officials.