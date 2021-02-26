New program is providing free transportation to vaccination appointments

(WBNG) -- If you are getting a vaccine but have no way to get to your appointment, GetThere is offering a free ride.

The program is part of the Rural Health Network of South Central New York. If you have an appointment but cannot afford the cost of transportation, GetThere will work with your schedule and provide transportation to and from your appointment. Director of GetThere Mobility Management Bill Wagner hopes the program can lessen the stress from the pandemic.

"People are struggling with making appointments, people are struggling with, once they get an appointment, finding the transportation, and when they get there, that's the one piece we can control," said Wagner.

By providing transportation, Wagner says more people can have access to scheduling an appointment, bridging the equity gap surrounding the vaccination process.

"We've been fighting this pandemic for a long time, and it's wearing on people, and people are losing hope. To be able to provide that for someone, ensure they get that chance at a vaccination is something we're determined to do," said Wagner.

For more information, you can call (855) 373-4040, or visit their website.