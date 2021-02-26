New visitation rules for nursing homes are leaving some residents frustrated

(WBNG) -- Starting Friday, people can visit their loved ones in nursing homes, but there's a catch. Nursing homes will only be able to allow visitation for residents in skilled nursing living.

For those that live more independently, or assisted living, residents will still not be allowed to have visitors. For Endicott resident Heidi Panella, she has not been able to hug her mother in nearly a year, and she says it is becoming increasingly frustrating.

"I just don't understand the difference between letting people in to see skilled nursing, but not assisted," said Panella. "Why wouldn't you do it all at the same time?"

As time continues to go on without visitation available past a window, Panella says she's worried about all the time she's missing with her mother.

"We had to watch her open Christmas presents and Mothers' Day presents all through a window. It's not necessary," said Panella.

Panella says her mother has been fully vaccinated, but the facility she lives at has to continue to follow New York State health and safety guidelines.