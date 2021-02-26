Missouri AG : No charges in 2017 death of Black jail inmate

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday that no charges will be filed in the 2017 death of Tory Sanders, a Black inmate at a rural jail. Sanders died under similar circumstances to George Floyd, after a white law enforcement officer’s knee was pressed on his neck. Schmitt says there is not enough evidence to prove first- or second-degree murder, which were the only options because the statute of limitations had expired on other potential charges. The 28-year-old Tennessee man died at the Mississippi County Jail in Charleston, Missouri, in May 2017. His mother said Friday that her son was murdered and accused Schmitt of not having the courage to file charges.