Officials: Attack targets Afghan reporter’s family, kills 3

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A local official in western Afghanistan says that gunmen have killed at least three family members of an assassinated journalist. Ghor provincial council member Hamidullah Mutahid said Friday that at least five others were wounded in the attack. The gunmen on late Thursday night stormed the family home of Afghan journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq, who was shot dead in an unclaimed attack nearby Ghor on Jan. 1. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack Aimaq’s family. A wave of deadly attacks against journalists and civil society activists has hit Afghanistan as the Afghan government and Taliban representatives are struggling to hash out a peace deal in Doha.