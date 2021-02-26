Officials: 400 escape, 25 dead after Haiti prison breakout

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti say more than 400 inmates escaped and 25 people died in a prison breakout, making it the country’s largest and deadliest one in a decade. The prison director and one of the country’s most powerful gang leaders, Arnel Joseph, are among those killed. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers tells The Associated Press that Joseph was riding on a motorcycle through the Artibonite area in the town of L’Estère when he was spotted by a police checkpoint on Friday, a day after the breakout. He says Joseph pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with police.