Police raid far-right network in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany have raided homes and stores and detained eight suspects in connection with a far-right network suspected of involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering. The German news agency dpa reported that more than 500 police, including special units, raided 27 homes and stores in the states of Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Hesse early Friday. The detained suspects are aged between 24 and 55. Police said they were also looking for evidence such as upscale cars and other high-end products, dpa reported. Public broadcaster MDR reported that the suspects were linked to two different neo-Nazi groups who allegedly were in charge of much of the drug trafficking in Thuringia.