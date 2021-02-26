Prosecutors went at gymnastics coach on trafficking charges

The human trafficking case brought against a former U.S. Olympics women’s gymnastics coach hours before he killed himself could signal a new approach to policing a sport already dogged by a far-reaching sexual abuse scandal involving a one-time team doctor. John Geddert killed himself on Thursday just hours after prosecutors charged him with human trafficking by coercing girls to train there and sexually abusing one of the young gymnasts. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that although a gymnastics coach might not often be thought of as someone engaging in human trafficking, the charge makes sense because the young gymnasts were vulnerable and “open to trafficking crimes.”