Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley

MOSCOW (AP) — A group of Russian diplomats and their family members returned to Russia from North Korea on a hand-pushed rail trolley on Thursday because of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook post. The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus, and then boarded a rail trolley and pushed themselves for about one kilometer (0.6 miles) across the border with Russia. North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but has sealed its borders and halted passenger traffic with other countries. Outside experts are highly skeptical of the North’s zero-virus case claim.