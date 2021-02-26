Sheriff: Louisiana man apparently kills self in jail cell

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a jail inmate has died after apparently hanging himself in an isolation cell. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the man was still alive when deputies found him about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. It says in a news release that the man died Friday in a hospital. The man’s name was being withheld until his family could be notified. The statement said the death is under investigation and no additional information will be provided at this time.