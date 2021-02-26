Skip to Content

Sheriff: Louisiana man apparently kills self in jail cell

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a jail inmate has died after apparently hanging himself in an isolation cell. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the man was still alive when deputies found him about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. It says in a news release that the man died Friday in a hospital. The man’s name was being withheld until his family could be notified. The statement said the death is under investigation and no additional information will be provided at this time.  

Associated Press

