SoftBank says deal reached with WeWork founder, directors

TOKYO (AP) — SoftBank Group Corp. has reached a settlement in a U.S. legal dispute with directors of office space-sharing venture WeWork Inc. and its founder Adam Neumann. The terms of the settlement in the Delaware Court of Chancery have not been disclosed. SoftBank’s statement Saturday says the agreement is not yet final. The wrangling began more than a year ago after SoftBank acquired shares in WeWork, which was suffering after its failed IPO. Tokyo-based SoftBank is a majority shareholder in WeWork, whose bumpy results, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, has dented SoftBank’s financial results.