Sustainability of learning programs in the Southern Tier in question

NEW YORK STATE (WBNG) -- Summer learning program plans are being made in the state to help support children outside of the classroom.

Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced summer camps will most likely be able to open this summer, but between summer and regular after-school care, local community leaders here in the Southern Tier say there aren't enough resources to sustain the programs.

Elected representatives say they have tried to help narrow the gap, but that the state is stopping them from doing so.

Alison Hunt from the office of Congressman Tom Reed says, "As we have given money directly to school districts from the federal level, through the CARES relief packages we passed last year, twice annually we have given money directly to school districts. The same amount of money has either been pulled back or withheld from the state to those school districts."

The Expanded Learning Network of the Southern Tier held a community conversation Friday to discuss the effects the state budget might have on these programs.