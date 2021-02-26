Unbeaten Bucknell women returning after month-long pause

It’s been a month to forget for Bucknell as the undefeated Bison had every game in February canceled because the team has been on pause for the coronavirus. The Bison are 8-0 and one of two unbeaten teams left in Division I basketball. They join Cal Baptist, which is transitioning from Division II. Coach Trevor Woodruff’s team last played on Jan. 31 against Lehigh before positive tests and contact tracing forced them to postpone the final eight games of the regular season.