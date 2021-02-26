US Army crowdsources ideas to combat sexual assault crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven soldiers have presented their ideas on how the U.S. Army can better educate service members and support victims of sexual assault and harassment in that branch of the military. From use of virtual reality to an emotional film, the soldiers pitched solutions to revamp the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program. The Army says it will begin implementing parts of all seven presentations. Sgt. Taylor Knueven says she was grateful for the chance to share her own story of assault. Now, she said, she wants to know how her superiors plan on implementing her idea and others.