US urges Tanzania to embrace COVID-19 vaccines, share data

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States is praising Tanzania for finally acknowledging the resurgence of COVID-19 after claiming for months it had defeated the pandemic through prayer. But the U.S. is urging the country to share infection data and accept vaccines. The U.S. ambassador, who is also a doctor, said Friday that “it has become clear that the virus variant has arrived in Tanzania.” Tanzania is one of Africa’s most populous countries with some 60 million people. It hasn’t updated its number of infections that has been frozen at just 509 since April. The populist president has openly questioned vaccines without offering evidence.