Warriors G League G Jeremy Lin experienced racism on court

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors G League guard Jeremy Lin shared on social media that he experienced an act of racism on the court.Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he will support Lin and denounced any discriminatory act that caused Lin to speak out about racism targeting Asian Americans. In a heartfelt social media post, Lin didn’t go into specific details about what happened except to reference he had been called “coronavirus” on the court _ without saying when or where this happened.