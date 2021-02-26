Water near Arizona Air Force base is tainted in latest case

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says it will distribute bottled water until at least April to thousands of residents near its base in suburban Phoenix. It’s the latest case of chemicals from military firefighting efforts contaminating the water supply in a nearby community. Luke Air Force Base says drinking water for about 6,000 people and a few neighboring businesses showed high levels of the contaminants. Similar contamination tied to the use of firefighting foam has been found in water supplies near dozens of military sites in Arizona, Colorado and other states nationwide and has triggered hundreds of lawsuits.