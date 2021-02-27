2 more teens arrested in fatal shooting of UArizona student

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say two additional teenagers have been arrested in the Feb. 20 shooting death of a University of Arizona student in a campus parking garage. Police said the two youths arrested Friday and one arrested Thursday are all 17 years old. The three were jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting in the killing of Forrest Keys. Online court records didn’t indicate whether the three had defense lawyers who could comment on their behalf. The Associated Press generally does not identify juvenile criminal suspects. The 20-year-old Keys was a sophomore from Philadelphia majoring in communications.