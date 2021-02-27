‘A glorious racket’: Rail fans flock to Route 53 corridor

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Gathering his equipment, D.J. Miller, of Gallitzin, heads out for a morning hunt, checking social media and then switching to a scanner to track down his quarry. Miller is trying to intercept a 215-ton beast, and there may even be more than one. Once in position, he waits. Soon a distinct rumble fills the air, and the ground begins to shake. As the behemoth bears down on him, it lets out a deafening wail but he composes himself and takes the shot. Another quality photo of a diesel locomotive pulling a long line of squeaking cars along the main line of the Norfolk Southern railway. Miller is a rail fan who can’t quite explain his fascination with trains, but he’s certainly not alone.