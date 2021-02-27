B-devils shutout by Bears, 3-0

HERSHEY (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils fell to the Hershey Bears on the road Saturday afternoon, 3-0.

The B-Devils have now dropped six consecutive games.

Bears goalie Zach Fucale stopped 22 shots, while Evan Cormier made 18 saves for the B-Devils.

Hershey's Joe Snively put Hershey on the board just over five minutes into the first period.

Matt Moulson and Mike Sgarbossa each added a goal for the Bears in the second period.

Final score:

Bears - 3 (5-1-2-0), B-Devils - 0, (2-4-1-1)

The B-Devils next game comes Saturday, March 7 as they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m.