Binghamton man charged with murder following shooting in Elmira

ELMIRA (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder in connection with a deadly shooting that took place on Maple Avenue in Elmira early Saturday Morning.

Police were called to the Speedway at 300 Maple Avenue around 3:40 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police say once on scene, officers couldn’t find a victim but found evidence of a shooting. According to police, they were later notified that there was a shooting victim at Arnot Ogden Medical.

A preliminary investigation found that two separate groups of subjects known to each other had gotten into a verbal altercation at the original location. The victim, 44-year-old shamal Gladden, arrived on the scene separate from the other parties and was not involved in this verbal dispute.

Upon him recognizing a friend’s daughter being verbally accosted by several males he stepped in to intercede. Police say another verbal dispute then erupted between Gladden and two men. One of the men shot him.

Through their investigation, police arrested 34-year-old Khalid Abdul-Wahhad.

Abdul-Wahhad of Bingamton is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the shooting or have any information to contact their anonymous tip line at (607)271-HALT.