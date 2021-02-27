Binghamton men fall to Hartford in first round of America East playoffs

HARTFORD (WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's basketball team fell to Hartford Saturday afternoon in the first round of America East playoffs.

With the 77-60 loss, the Bearcats season comes to an end, finishing with a 4-14 record.

The Bearcats were able to cut a 19-point deficit down to nine, going on a 10- run during the second half.

Hartford responded with an 18-4 run to seal the victory.

The Bearcats shot 34% on the day and made just 6-of-35 three pointers.

"It was a bad day to have a bad day. Not that we played bad, just that we didn't shoot the ball well which is somewhat of our calling card. You never feel good about the season coming to an end but you feel a little bit better if you were at your best," said head coach Tommy Dempsey.

Binghamton was led by a group of sophomores. Dan Petcash led the team with 15 points, while Tyler Bertram added 14. Hakon Hjalmarsson added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Dempsey said he felt the sophomores, who will get a year of eligibility back, made a lot of progress this season.

"They didn't get a chance to have that offseason you need to your freshman to sophomore year...I thought they developed on the court," he said. "I thought guys got better as the season went on. Tyler got more comfortable...Dan Petcash really got better as the season went on."

Looking ahead to next season, Dempsey said he thinks the team will be in a good position.

"If this group stays together we'll be good. That's the key. We had so many new faces, so many new guys. Not having a real summer and fall together, we had to throw the group together in November and they gave us everything they had. There's a lot of basketball in front of this group, a lot of good basketball in front of this group," said Dempsey.