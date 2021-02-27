Borsalino looks ahead with cool bucket hats, baseball caps

MILAN (AP) — The fedora Humphrey Bogart wore in “Casablanca” may have secured Borsalino’s place in fashion and cinematic history, but it will be something like the cow-print bucket hat that will help ensure its future. The storied Italian hatmaker still makes its felt hats by hand using the same artisanal techniques from when the company was founded in 1857. It is updating its offerings for next fall and winter, with a focus on customization and youth-trends. The new collection displayed during Milan Fashion Week takes inspiration from the Arts & Crafts design movement in mid-19th century Britain, such as hat pins with leaf and floral motifs that let wearers to uniquely shape the hats.