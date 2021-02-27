Bulldogs open season with big win

Bulldogs open season with big winNew
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Bulldogs opened the 2021 season with a 145-110 win over the Philadelphia Stunnaz.
All ten players scored in double figures, while the team made 20 three pointers.
Ralph Williams led the Bulldogs with 27 points and 9 assists.
Cecil Lane added 16 points, while Derek Hart, Jordan Prior and Joel Patch added 14 points each.
Final score:
Binghamton Bulldogs - 145 (1-0), Philadelphia Stunnaz - 110 (2-3)
The Bulldogs are back in action Sunday night at 7 p.m.