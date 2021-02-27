Bulldogs open season with big win

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Bulldogs opened the 2021 season with a 145-110 win over the Philadelphia Stunnaz.

All ten players scored in double figures, while the team made 20 three pointers.

Ralph Williams led the Bulldogs with 27 points and 9 assists.

Cecil Lane added 16 points, while Derek Hart, Jordan Prior and Joel Patch added 14 points each.

Final score:

Binghamton Bulldogs - 145 (1-0), Philadelphia Stunnaz - 110 (2-3)

The Bulldogs are back in action Sunday night at 7 p.m.