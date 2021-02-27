BU’s Watson school of engineering hosts Community Day during National Engineers Week

VESTAL (WBNG) -- For the last day of National Engineer's Week (Feb. 21-27), Binghamton University's Watson School of Engineering held a virtual community day for children and their families.

The Community Day was split into several rounds and led by various student organizations that created fun events and activities for children and teens.

One event that took place was hosted by The National Society of Black Engineers. The organization held an 'Egg Drop' where participants built a structure that could protect an egg from cracking if dropped from a substantial height.

Organizers of the event stressed the importance of promoting STEM to kids.

"It can really pique their interest in STEM-related fields, so that's science, tech, engineering, and math, so, it's really important to get them involved at an early age because sometimes they might not realize those are the ways of the future and that science and math can be fun," explained Kimberly Coleman, Director of Watson Career and Alumni Connections.

Other activities included building your own catapult, creating a homemade Kaleidoscope, and making your own ice cream.

If you missed the event, you can catch up on some pre-recorded activities and events. Click here for more information.