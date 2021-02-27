Carnegie Mellon student participates in own brain surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For someone just listening in, the conversation sounded almost like small talk. “Before Pittsburgh you lived in …?” “How do you say pizza in Chinese?” “Did you eat a lot of that in Chicago?” But the conversation was anything but ordinary. Lingwei Cheng, 27, lay on an operating table last fall at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Multiple screens showed images of her brain under a microscope, with doctors nipping away around a mass of purplish blood vessels. To make sure that the surgeons didn’t damage brain matter, they had to keep her awake and talking — answering questions in both English and Chinese.