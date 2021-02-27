DA: Man accused of driving teen from bowling alley shooting

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of having driven a teenage suspect away from a shooting at a bowling alley near Philadelphia that left one person dead and four others injured has been charged with hindering apprehension. The Montgomery County district attorney’s office on Friday announced the charges against 20-year-old Raymir Johnson of Lansdowne. The 17-year-old youth was charged earlier with murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Feb. 20 shootin at Our Town Alley in East Norriton that killed 29-year-old Frank Wade of Philadelphia and wounded four of his relatives. A message was left Saturday for a county public defender representing Johnson.