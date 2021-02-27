Dissatisfied with choices, voters write in athletes, coaches

DUQUESNE, Pa. (AP) — Duquesne men’s basketball coach Keith Dambrot isn’t sure why one person in Allegheny County — a voter from Baldwin — chose him as a write-in candidate for president in November’s election. He is sure, however, that he doesn’t want the job. “I have enough problems,” Dambrot said with a laugh. Dambrot’s name was one of dozens from the world of sports that showed up in the vote totals when the Tribune-Review requested November’s presidential write-in results from the boards of elections in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.