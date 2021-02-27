Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Medical Board of California says it will investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating. The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Superior Court trial, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, from an operating room. He was dressed in surgical scrubs with a patient undergoing the procedure just out of view; the beeps of medical machinery can be heard in the background. A startled judge refused to conduct the trial, saying he was concerned for the patient’s welfare, and rescheduled it for another time.