Elliott stops 23 shots in Flyers’ 3-0 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Elliott stopped 23 shots to shut out the Buffalo Sabres for a second time this season in leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 win. The Flyers were spurred by a replenished lineup in which four players returned after spending two weeks in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. They included Scott Laughton, who scored a breakaway goal to make it 3-0 with 1:06 remaining in the second period. Sean Couturier had a goal and assist to extend his points streak to five games. The Sabres dropped to 2-6-1 in their past nine and played their second game without captain Jack Eichel, who is listed day to day with a lower body injury.