Fred Segal, LA celebrity fashion retailer, dead at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fred Segal, a notable Los Angeles-based celebrity fashion retailer, died Thursday. He was 87. Segal’s publicist said Friday that he died from the complications of a stroke at a Santa Monica hospital. His company website counts the Beatles, Diana Ross, Elvis Presley and Farrah Fawcett as his earliest fans. The Los Angeles Times reported that Segal opened his first shop in West Hollywood in 1961, where he sold denim jeans and flannel and velvet ensembles. He is survived by his wife, five children and two stepchildren.