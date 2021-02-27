Jaworski scores 23 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 75-69

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 23 points as Lafayette beat Lehigh 75-69 to clinch the Patriot League’s Central Division title and earn the third seed to the upcoming playoffs. E.J. Stephens had 16 points for Lafayette. Neal Quinn added 10 points. Kyle Jenkins had nine points and seven rebounds. Marques Wilson had 22 points for the Mountain Hawks. Nic Lynch tied a season high with 22 points. Evan Taylor had 9 points and 15 rebounds.