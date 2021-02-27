Letang scores late in OT, Penguins beat Islanders 4-3

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Kris Letang got his second goal of the game with 26 seconds left on the clock in overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann also scored for Pittsburgh, which won for the sixth time in eigt games. Tristan Jarry finished with 24 saves. Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov, starting for the fifth straight game, stopped 27 shots.