Skip to Content

Letang scores late in OT, Penguins beat Islanders 4-3

New
10:54 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Kris Letang got his second goal of the game with 26 seconds left on the clock in overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann also scored for Pittsburgh, which won for the sixth time in eigt games. Tristan Jarry finished with 24 saves. Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov, starting for the fifth straight game, stopped 27 shots. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content