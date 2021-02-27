Mexican president says he’ll propose labor program to Biden

MEXICO CITY (AP) --Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he will propose a `Bracero' style immigrant labor program to U.S. President Joe Biden during a video call between the two leaders planned for Monday.

Lopez Obrador wants permission for 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American immigrants to work legally in the United States every year.

The Bracero program allowed Mexicans to temporarily work in the United States during World War II and afterward.

Lopez Obrador said Saturday the U.S. economy needs Mexican workers because of "their strength, their youth." He called Mexico the "sparkplug" for development in North America.