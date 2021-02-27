Myanmar police deploy early to crank up pressure on protests

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar are escalating their crackdown on demonstrators against this month’s military takeover, deploying early and in force as protesters seek to assemble in the country’s two biggest cities. Myanmar’s crisis took a dramatic turn Friday on the international stage when the country’s ambassador to the United Nations at a special session of the General Assembly declared his loyalty to the ousted elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and called on the world to pressure the military to cede power. There were arrests Saturday in Yangon and Mandalay, the two biggest cities where demonstrators have been hitting the streets daily to peacefully demand the restoration of Suu Kyi and her government. More than 700 people have been held since the coup.