New York and Indiana meet for conference showdown

Indiana Pacers (15-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (16-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Knicks -1; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers take on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on Saturday.

The Knicks are 10-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is second in the Eastern Conference with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Randle averaging 9.6.

The Pacers have gone 9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference scoring 53 points per game in the paint led by Sabonis averaging 13.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 106-102 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. RJ Barrett led New York with 25 points, and Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 23.2 points, 11 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Knicks. Derrick Rose is averaging 11.8 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sabonis leads the Pacers averaging 21.6 points while adding 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. T.J. McConnell is averaging 7.5 assists and 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 110 points, 48.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 42.5% shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, eight steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (hand), Elfrid Payton: day to day (hamstring).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot), JaKarr Sampson: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.