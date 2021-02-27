NYSEG Upgrading Vestal Circuits as part of “Resiliency Program”

(WBNG) -- Thousands in Vestal are getting an upgrade from NYSEG.

As part of their "Resiliency Program," NYSEG said it's providing upgrades to the electrical distribution system on the company's Vestal 623 circuit.

Officials from NYSEG explained that the upgrade will enhance reliability for over 1700 customers who are directly served by the Vestal 623 circuit, adding that the upgrade will also benefit more than 5,000 customers in total.

Ridge Harris, Corporate Communications Manager for NYSEG, says the upgrades will help both homes and businesses, especially during inclement weather.

It's part of our 'Resiliency Program' which focuses on a more resilient system for our costumers so that we shorten chances of outages or duration off outages if they do occur," explained Harris.

Harris said some of the changes will include new poles that are larger and more resilient to the wind.

NYSEG said that there will be six miles of distribution line and seven new SCADA switches installed.

Harris adds that some of the 230 utility poles in the circuit that are being replaced are over 75 years old.

Construction for the project began recently in mid-January and will be completed in August.

NYSEG says there should not be any disruption to current customers other than minor traffic delays that may occur in the area.