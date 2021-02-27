Official: 42 abducted from Nigerian school 2 weeks ago freed

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An official says 42 people including 27 students who were abducted two weeks ago from a school in northern Nigeria have been freed. The students, teachers and family members were seized by gunmen from the Government Science College Kagara in Niger state. Their release was announced a day after police said gunmen had abducted 317 girls from a boarding school elsewhere in northern Nigeria. Nigeria has seen several such attacks and kidnappings over the years. The country’s president says that “we will not succumb to blackmail by bandits and criminals who target innocent school students in the expectation of huge ransom payments.”