Police: Pa. man found in pickup that crashed a week before

3:10 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say transportation work crews discovered a pickup truck with the body inside of a Pennsylvania man that authorities later determined had gone down an embankment more than a week earlier. Transportation workers on Interstate 495 in Wilmington noticed damage to a guardrail along the northbound lanes on Thursday. Officials later found the truck and the dead motorist. Police have only identified him as a 65-year-old from Chester, Pennsylvania. Police determined he had been traveling in the area just before midnight on Feb. 17. Police said the pickup veered off the driveway for unknown reasons. 

Associated Press

