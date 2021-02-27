Saturday high school basketball roundup

(WBNG) -- Check out scores from Saturday's high school basketball action!

Girls:

Seton Catholic - 53 Chenango Valley - 48

Seton's Reese Vaughan scored 21 points, while the Warriors were led by Emily Goodstal with 17.

Union-Endicott - 48, Maine-Endwell - 58

Chenango Forks - 38, Vestal - 68

Johnson City - 67, Binghamton - 33

Kendal Guzyk added 19 points for Johnson City, while Mariah Conklin and Melody Fann scored 8 a piece for Binghamton.

Greene - 66, Desposit/Hancock - 30

Sidney - 41, Walton - 29

Norwich - 73, Delhi - 42

Boys:

Windsor - 65, Susquehanna Valley - 55

Union-Endicott - 58, Maine-Endwell - 67

Maine-Endwell's Jack McFadden added 34 points in the Spartans win.

Seton - 96, Chenango Valley - 60

Brett Rumpel poured in 47 points for Seton, while Michael Bucko added 24. Chenango Valley's Max Singer led the Warriors with 16.

Walton - 51, Sidney - 32

Deposit/Hancock - 43, Greene - 61