Saturday high school basketball roundup

Saturday high school basketball roundupUpdated
(WBNG) -- Check out scores from Saturday's high school basketball action!
Girls:
Seton Catholic - 53 Chenango Valley - 48
Seton's Reese Vaughan scored 21 points, while the Warriors were led by Emily Goodstal with 17.
Union-Endicott - 48, Maine-Endwell - 58
Chenango Forks - 38, Vestal - 68
Johnson City - 67, Binghamton - 33
Kendal Guzyk added 19 points for Johnson City, while Mariah Conklin and Melody Fann scored 8 a piece for Binghamton.
Greene - 66, Desposit/Hancock - 30
Sidney - 41, Walton - 29
Norwich - 73, Delhi - 42
Boys:
Windsor - 65, Susquehanna Valley - 55
Union-Endicott - 58, Maine-Endwell - 67
Maine-Endwell's Jack McFadden added 34 points in the Spartans win.
Seton - 96, Chenango Valley - 60
Brett Rumpel poured in 47 points for Seton, while Michael Bucko added 24. Chenango Valley's Max Singer led the Warriors with 16.
Walton - 51, Sidney - 32
Deposit/Hancock - 43, Greene - 61