Scores arrested as Myanmar police disperse anti-coup rally

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar have fired tear gas and water cannons and there were reports of gunfire in the largest city where another anti-coup protest was underway with scores of students and other demonstrators hauled away in police trucks. The violence erupted early Sunday when medical students were marching in Yangon’s streets. Footage showed protesters running away from police as they charged at them, and residents setting up makeshift roadblocks to slow their advance. Nearby, residents were pleading with police to release those they picked up from the street and shoved into police trucks to be taken away. Sounds of gunfire could be heard and what appeared to be smoke grenades thrown into the crowds.