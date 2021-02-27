Sexton, Garland help Cavaliers upset 76ers 112-109 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Darius Garland had 25 and the feisty Cleveland Cavaliers beat the East-best Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime. The Cavaliers earned their fourth road win of the season. They got one against a Sixers team that built the best record in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid had 42 points and 13 rebounds, and Ben Simmons scored 24 for the Sixers. The Cavaliers won their third straight game.