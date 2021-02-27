“The Blue Barnette” opens on Main Street in Windsor promoting local artists

(WINDSOR) -- What was once only an Etsy account is now a brick-and-mortar store.

If you walk down Main Street in Windsor, you'll now find The Blue Barnette, a handcrafted home decor store that also promotes local artists and curates DIY craft classes.

Owner Abby Barnett explained how and why she came to the decision to open up a small business during an unsteady time.

"I have a six-month-old and I felt like I had to get out and pursue my dreams on a bigger level," she said.

Barnett says while it has been a challenge, she was feeling pulled to get out of the house for work day to day, as she has been working from home exclusively.

A Windsor local herself, Barnett said she is excited to give back to the community she grew up in. Barnett also stressed the importance of shopping local and promoting small businesses and local artists.

