Virginia man convicted of murder for strangling wife

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been convicted of murder and now faces up to life in prison for strangling his wife with his hands and some pajama pants. A judge on Friday convicted William Khine of murder in the 2017 killing of his wife, Khin Shwe. Sentencing is set for June. Prosecutors argued during the trial that the killing was deliberate and premeditated. Khine’s public defenders contended that he was legally insane at the time, and that the judge should find him not guilty by reason of insanity. Lawyers agreed that a judge would decide the case instead of a jury. Khine is a native of Myanmar.