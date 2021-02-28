Black History Month: Local health coach highlights inventor and scientist, Dr. George Washington Carver

(WBNG) -- In honor of Black History Month, Abundant Life Integrative Nutrition Coach, Khieanne Dawson, highlights a notable inventor and scientist, Dr. George Washington Carver.

Carver invented over 300 food and cosmetics products from peanuts. Carver also aimed to develop and teach poor black farmers how to grow sustainable crops and be self-sufficient.

Khieanne Dawson with Abundant Life Integrative Health Coaching, discussed how buying and eating plant based foods can be more cost efficient and better for your health.

For more information on 1-on-1 coaching with Dawson email abundantlifeihc@gmail.com or visit the Abundant Life Integrative Health Coaching Facebook page here.