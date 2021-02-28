Brew Stache Strong and support brain cancer research

(WBNG) -- StacheStrong, a local non-profit devoted to raising awareness and funds for brain cancer research, now has a collaboration with breweries across the nation.

President and Co-Founder of StacheStrong, Colin Gerner, said #BREWSTACHESTRONG is a national brewery campaign and the idea started three years ago when Oskar Blues Brewery in Colorado created a StacheStrong beer.

Through the campaign, over 160 breweries across the country are selling the S.M.A.S.H. for Stache beer and a portion of proceeds will go toward brain cancer research.

The StacheStrong beer will be released in May during Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

Local breweries that are participating in the campaign are Beer Tree, The North, Diversion, Water Street, Bagg's Square, Scale House, Upstate, and Homer Hops.

Gerner said StacheStrong has raised almost half a million dollars in almost three years and has funded four clinical trials across the country.

StacheStrong was started after Vestal High School graduate, George "GJ" Gerner, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma or GBM in September 2017.

When "GJ" was diagnosed with brain cancer, he was given 10 to 15 months to live, but he fought for more than two years, passing away in September 2019.

Colin Gerner said his brother "GJ" was always smiling even dealing with his toughest days while battling brain cancer.

Gerner said "StacheStrong keeps GJ'S passion and fight going."

If you would like to donate to the campaign or learn more visit the StacheStrong website here.