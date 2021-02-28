Brooklyn puts road win streak on the line against San Antonio

Brooklyn Nets (22-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits San Antonio trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Spurs are 8-8 in home games. San Antonio is third in the Western Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 6.6.

The Nets are 9-7 in road games. Brooklyn leads the Eastern Conference scoring 120.7 points per game while shooting 49.9%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Poeltl leads the Spurs with 7.2 rebounds and averages 6.4 points. Murray is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

James Harden is averaging 25.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Nets. DeAndre Jordan is averaging 7.8 rebounds and 8 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 46.8% shooting.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 49.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Rudy Gay: out (health and safety protocols), Devin Vassell: out (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (health and safety protocols), LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (wrist), Derrick White: out (health and safety protocols), Keldon Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: out (injury recovery), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.