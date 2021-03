ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Bulldogs finished opening weekend with a 134-121 win over the Spa City Gamblers.

Ralph Williams had a big night with 50 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and four steals.

Ben Walters and Cecil Lane were right behind with 21 points apiece.

Final score:

Binghamton Bulldogs - 134 (2-0), Sun City Gamblers (0-1)

The Bulldogs are back in action against the Central PA Kings on Sunday at 7:05 p.m.