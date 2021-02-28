Dems seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic county leaders are seeking an investigation of a Republican legislator from Illinois after he displayed a decal of an anti-government militia movement on his pickup truck parked at the U.S. Capitol during January’s deadly insurrection. The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association asked for the state investigation of state Rep. Chris Miller on Friday after photos surfaced of his truck with a sticker for the Three Percenters. Miller, a cattle farmer in Oakland, denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. A day earlier his wife, freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, gave a speech quoting Adolf Hitler.